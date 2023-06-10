The Arizona Diamondbacks (38-25) will look to Corbin Carroll, on a two-game homer streak, against the Detroit Tigers (26-35) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Comerica Park.

The probable starters are Ryne Nelson (2-3) for the Diamondbacks and Matthew Boyd (3-4) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (2-3, 5.40 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-4, 5.57 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed a 5.57 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.

Boyd is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Boyd will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (2-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .294.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Nelson has made nine starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

