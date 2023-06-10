After going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is hitting .265 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), Freeman has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three of 11 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
.250 AVG .273
.308 OBP .304
.333 SLG .364
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
1/1 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.31 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Astros are sending France (1-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.