Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .265 with three doubles and two walks.
- In seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), Freeman has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Freeman has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in three of 11 games so far this year.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.308
|OBP
|.304
|.333
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|1/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.31 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending France (1-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
