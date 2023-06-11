On Sunday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 16 walks.

Rosario is batting .368 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 57 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in 13 games this year (22.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.6% of his games this year (22 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .304 AVG .158 .362 OBP .198 .470 SLG .184 14 XBH 2 1 HR 0 10 RBI 6 26/11 K/BB 27/5 6 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings