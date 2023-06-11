Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .231 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 16 walks.
- Rosario is batting .368 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 57 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 57 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 13 games this year (22.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.6% of his games this year (22 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.304
|AVG
|.158
|.362
|OBP
|.198
|.470
|SLG
|.184
|14
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|6
|26/11
|K/BB
|27/5
|6
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Bielak (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
