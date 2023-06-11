Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (batting .233 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Astros.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .207 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 19 of 38 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (10.5%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (10.5%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (10.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (18.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.143
|AVG
|.258
|.263
|OBP
|.333
|.204
|SLG
|.484
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|20/8
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
