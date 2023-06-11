Guardians vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (37-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 12:40 PM ET on June 11.
The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Brandon Bielak (3-2, 3.35 ERA).
Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians have covered in each of their last three games with a spread.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 17 (51.5%) of those contests.
- Cleveland is 7-6 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 245 (3.8 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Shane Bieber vs James Paxton
|June 7
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Kutter Crawford
|June 8
|Red Sox
|W 10-3
|Aaron Civale vs Matt Dermody
|June 9
|Astros
|W 10-9
|Logan Allen vs Cristian Javier
|June 10
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Triston McKenzie vs J.P. France
|June 11
|Astros
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Brandon Bielak
|June 13
|@ Padres
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove
|June 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha
|June 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Logan Allen vs Yu Darvish
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Zac Gallen
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
