Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (37-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 12:40 PM ET on June 11.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Brandon Bielak (3-2, 3.35 ERA).

Guardians vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have covered in each of their last three games with a spread.

The Guardians have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 17 (51.5%) of those contests.

Cleveland is 7-6 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 59.2% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 245 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule