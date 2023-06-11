Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and starter Shane Bieber on Sunday. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 40 home runs.

Cleveland's .361 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .239 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 3.8 runs per game (245 total runs).

The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in baseball.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.

Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

The Guardians have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.272).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Bieber has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Bieber will try to pick up his 12th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Home Shane Bieber James Paxton 6/7/2023 Red Sox W 5-2 Home Tanner Bibee Kutter Crawford 6/8/2023 Red Sox W 10-3 Home Aaron Civale Matt Dermody 6/9/2023 Astros W 10-9 Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros - Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres - Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres - Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres - Away Logan Allen Yu Darvish 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Triston McKenzie Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry

