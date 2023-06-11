How to Watch the Guardians vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and starter Shane Bieber on Sunday. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 12:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 40 home runs.
- Cleveland's .361 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians' .239 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 3.8 runs per game (245 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in baseball.
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Guardians have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.272).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Bieber has nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Bieber will try to pick up his 12th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Kutter Crawford
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Matt Dermody
|6/9/2023
|Astros
|W 10-9
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Cristian Javier
|6/10/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|J.P. France
|6/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Brandon Bielak
|6/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Joe Musgrove
|6/14/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Wacha
|6/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Yu Darvish
|6/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Zac Gallen
|6/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Tommy Henry
