In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 11, Shane Bieber will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) as they square off against the Houston Astros (37-28), who will counter with Brandon Bielak. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.57 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (3-2, 3.35 ERA)

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 17 (51.5%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 7-6 (winning 53.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+220) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.