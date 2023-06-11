The Houston Astros (37-28) will look to Jose Abreu, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) at 12:40 PM ET on Sunday, at Progressive Field.

The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber (4-3) against the Astros and Brandon Bielak (3-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.57 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (3-2, 3.35 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (4-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.57 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .261.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 13 starts this season.

In 13 starts, Bieber has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (3-2) takes the mound first for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.35, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .291 against him.

Bielak has one quality start this year.

Bielak will try to prolong a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances in 2023.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.