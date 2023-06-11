After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is hitting .160 with two walks.

Marisnick has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.

Marisnick has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 .000 AVG .083 .000 OBP .214 .000 SLG .083 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings