Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Astros - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 13 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks while batting .225.
- Bell has recorded a hit in 37 of 58 games this season (63.8%), including eight multi-hit games (13.8%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Bell has driven in a run in 25 games this season (43.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.9%).
- He has scored a run in 10 of 58 games so far this season.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.212
|AVG
|.242
|.299
|OBP
|.355
|.292
|SLG
|.418
|7
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|15
|30/14
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.30).
- The Astros give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Bielak (3-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.35 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
