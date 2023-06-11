Josh Naylor and his .533 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (201 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Houston Astros and Brandon Bielak on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with ) in his last game against the Astros.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .283 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Naylor enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .524.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 33 of 56 games this year (58.9%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (30.4%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 56), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has an RBI in 26 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 16 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .308 AVG .255 .350 OBP .311 .481 SLG .447 10 XBH 10 4 HR 4 22 RBI 26 15/9 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings