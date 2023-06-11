Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .260 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 11 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.432
|AVG
|.100
|.447
|OBP
|.200
|.703
|SLG
|.300
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/1
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (7-2) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.75), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
