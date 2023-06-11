Miguel Cabrera and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (131 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has seven doubles and 12 walks while hitting .214.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of those games.

In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In six games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 32 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .234 AVG .196 .327 OBP .262 .319 SLG .250 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 12/7 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings