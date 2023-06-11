Myles Straw -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on June 11 at 12:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .237 with 10 doubles, two triples and 22 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (16.1%).

In 62 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Straw has driven in a run in nine games this year (14.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .196 AVG .273 .262 OBP .355 .258 SLG .345 5 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/9 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 8

Astros Pitching Rankings