Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Maton (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Detroit Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .160 with five doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Maton has gotten at least one hit in 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), with at least two hits five times (8.6%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Maton has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 of 58 games so far this season.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.122
|AVG
|.191
|.275
|OBP
|.301
|.189
|SLG
|.393
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|14
|24/15
|K/BB
|28/13
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen (7-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.75), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 14th in K/9 (10.1).
