Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- hitting .194 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .225.
- In 34 of 61 games this season (55.7%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (8.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Torkelson has had an RBI in 21 games this season (34.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 games this year (36.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.227
|AVG
|.223
|.342
|OBP
|.282
|.330
|SLG
|.369
|8
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|16
|25/15
|K/BB
|34/11
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (7-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.75), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
