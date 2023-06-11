Sunday's contest at Comerica Park has the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25) taking on the Detroit Tigers (26-36) at 11:35 AM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (7-2) for the Diamondbacks and Joey Wentz (1-6) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Tigers have had a spread set in four of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (37%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring 3.5 runs per game (218 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule