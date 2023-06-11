Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Diamondbacks - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .132 in his past 10 games, 224 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 25 walks while hitting .253.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.0% of his 55 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in four games this season (7.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year, McKinstry has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 24 games this season (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.284
|AVG
|.227
|.400
|OBP
|.317
|.432
|SLG
|.341
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|14/14
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.75), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 14th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
