Zack Short -- with an on-base percentage of .258 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 11 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .274 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

This year, Short has posted at least one hit in 14 of 26 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Short has had an RBI in seven games this year (26.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .289 AVG .250 .333 OBP .357 .474 SLG .417 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 8 RBI 4 8/3 K/BB 10/4 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings