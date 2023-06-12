The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 44-36-2, as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

Miami covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (43.5%).

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it surrenders 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are threes.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.