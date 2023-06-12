The Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers will send Charlie Morton and Reese Olson, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs play on Monday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +180.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 - - - - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Tigers have had a spread set in three of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (36.4%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 32 of 63 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-16 12-21 9-21 17-16 21-29 5-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.