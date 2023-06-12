Reese Olson will be on the mound for the Detroit Tigers when they take on Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 52 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .347 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 223 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.260 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Olson will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

Olson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen AJ Smith-Shawver 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away - Louie Varland

