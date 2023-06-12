On Monday, June 12, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (40-25) visit Zach McKinstry's Detroit Tigers (26-37) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-225).

Tigers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.89 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Tigers' game against the Braves but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (+180) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Braves with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 55 times and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 10-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Tigers have won in 20, or 36.4%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.