The Atlanta Braves (40-25) and Detroit Tigers (26-37) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Braves are coming off a series victory over the Nationals, and the Tigers a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.89 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his second this season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

He has a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .143 against him over his two appearances this season.

Olson will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (5-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Morton has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

The 39-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 63rd in WHIP (1.457), and 15th in K/9 (10) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.