Amed Rosario -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 16 walks.

Rosario enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318.

Rosario has had a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 58 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this year (24.1%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .303 AVG .158 .359 OBP .198 .462 SLG .184 14 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/11 K/BB 27/5 6 SB 2

