Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Cam Gallagher (batting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .137 with two doubles and two walks.
- Gallagher has had a hit in seven of 25 games this year (28.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (12.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.091
|AVG
|.175
|.118
|OBP
|.209
|.091
|SLG
|.225
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|9/1
|K/BB
|12/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (3-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 4.35 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
