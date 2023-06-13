On Tuesday, Cam Gallagher (batting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .137 with two doubles and two walks.

Gallagher has had a hit in seven of 25 games this year (28.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (12.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .091 AVG .175 .118 OBP .209 .091 SLG .225 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 9/1 K/BB 12/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings