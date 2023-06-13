Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
On Tuesday, Eric Haase (hitting .059 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .208 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), with more than one hit six times (12.5%).
- In 48 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.237
|AVG
|.181
|.289
|OBP
|.253
|.355
|SLG
|.217
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went four innings against the New York Mets, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.
