The Indiana Fever (2-6) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Washington Mystics (5-3) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

The matchup has no line set.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Fever vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 87 Fever 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 162.1

Fever vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Indiana is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has played games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Fever Performance Insights

So far this season, the Fever are scoring 79.8 points per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 84.3 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

This season, Indiana is pulling down 36.1 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 35.0 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Fever rank worst in the WNBA with 10.9 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they are averaging 13.0 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked in league).

This season, the Fever are draining 7.0 treys per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 32.4% (ninth-ranked) from three-point land.

The Fever are fifth in the WNBA with 7.5 three-pointers allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 35.5% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Indiana in 2023, 69.6% of them have been two-pointers (77.2% of the team's made baskets) and 30.4% have been three-pointers (22.8%).

