Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Padres on June 13, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Jose Ramirez and others on the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians before their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday at PETCO Park.
Guardians vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 67 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.348/.494 so far this season.
- Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|3-for-5
|3
|3
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 67 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .259/.343/.351 on the year.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|2-for-7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Musgrove Stats
- Joe Musgrove (3-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his ninth start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|6.1
|6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|5.2
|8
|4
|4
|5
|4
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 32 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.406/.462 so far this year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 10
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 7
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
