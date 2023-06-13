You can find player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Jose Ramirez and others on the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians before their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday at PETCO Park.

Guardians vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 67 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.348/.494 so far this season.

Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 9 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 3-for-5 3 3 5 12 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 67 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .259/.343/.351 on the year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Astros Jun. 9 2-for-7 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (3-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his ninth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 6 5.0 4 1 1 8 1 at Marlins Jun. 1 6.0 3 1 0 3 3 at Yankees May. 26 6.1 6 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 5.0 6 4 4 6 1 at Dodgers May. 13 5.2 8 4 4 5 4

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soto Stats

Soto has 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 32 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.406/.462 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 7 5-for-5 1 0 4 6 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

