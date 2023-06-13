Josh Naylor takes an 11-game hitting streak into the Cleveland Guardians' (31-34) game versus the San Diego Padres (31-34), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at PETCO Park.

The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (3-2) for the Padres and Tanner Bibee (2-1) for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (3-2, 4.35 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (2-1, 3.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (2-1) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.05 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.05, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.

Bibee is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Bibee will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He given up at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

The Padres' Musgrove (3-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 4.35, a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.331.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.