Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.
- In 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (8.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Bell has an RBI in 26 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (18.6%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.231
|AVG
|.242
|.313
|OBP
|.355
|.342
|SLG
|.418
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|15
|30/14
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Musgrove (3-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
