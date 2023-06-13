Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Naylor will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 in his last games.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 34 of 57 games this year (59.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (29.8%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Naylor has driven in a run in 26 games this year (45.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 28.1% of his games this year (16 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .306 AVG .255 .347 OBP .311 .472 SLG .447 10 XBH 10 4 HR 4 22 RBI 26 16/9 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 2

