Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Naylor will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 in his last games.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 34 of 57 games this year (59.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (29.8%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Naylor has driven in a run in 26 games this year (45.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 28.1% of his games this year (16 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.306
|AVG
|.255
|.347
|OBP
|.311
|.472
|SLG
|.447
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|26
|16/9
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Musgrove (3-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
