Mike Zunino -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .182 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Zunino has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has an RBI in seven of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .169 AVG .194 .246 OBP .306 .288 SLG .339 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 3 RBI 8 30/6 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings