Myles Straw -- hitting .270 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 13 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)



Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, two triples and 22 walks.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 63 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Straw has driven in a run in nine games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 33.3% of his games this season (21 of 63), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .200 AVG .273 .264 OBP .355 .260 SLG .345 5 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/9 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 8

Padres Pitching Rankings