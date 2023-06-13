Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nick Maton (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .156 with six doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Maton has picked up a hit in 36.7% of his 60 games this year, with multiple hits in 8.3% of them.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (25.0%), Maton has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (31.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.119
|AVG
|.191
|.257
|OBP
|.301
|.190
|SLG
|.393
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|26/15
|K/BB
|28/13
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 66 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8) among qualifying pitchers.
