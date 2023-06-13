After hitting .238 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.351) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.

In 44 of 65 games this year (67.7%) Kwan has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).

He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year (35 of 65), with two or more runs six times (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .256 AVG .261 .376 OBP .311 .360 SLG .343 10 XBH 9 1 HR 1 6 RBI 14 22/23 K/BB 15/11 5 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings