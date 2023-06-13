The Cleveland Guardians and Tyler Freeman, who went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Astros.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .300 with four doubles and two walks.

Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (23.1%).

In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Freeman has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of 13 games so far this season.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .333 AVG .273 .368 OBP .304 .444 SLG .364 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings