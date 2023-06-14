On Wednesday, Andy Ibanez (batting .292 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while batting .202.

In 15 of 35 games this year (42.9%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.4%).

Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this season (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .214 AVG .188 .241 OBP .235 .411 SLG .333 6 XBH 5 2 HR 1 6 RBI 3 15/2 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

