On Wednesday, Eric Haase (batting .059 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .208 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in 24 of 48 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (12.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (16.7%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 48 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .237 AVG .181 .289 OBP .253 .355 SLG .217 5 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings