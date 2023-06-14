Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Eric Haase (batting .059 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .208 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 24 of 48 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (12.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (16.7%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 48 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.237
|AVG
|.181
|.289
|OBP
|.253
|.355
|SLG
|.217
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 38th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
