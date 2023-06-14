Wednesday's game between the San Diego Padres (32-34) and Cleveland Guardians (31-35) matching up at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 14.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (6-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Aaron Civale (2-1, 2.31 ERA).

Guardians vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Guardians vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Guardians have been victorious in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (253 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Guardians Schedule