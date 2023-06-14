The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at PETCO Park.

The favored Padres have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +135. An 8-run over/under is set in this game.

Guardians vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: SDPA

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -160 +135 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Guardians have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 65 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-17 15-18 15-8 16-27 21-22 10-13

