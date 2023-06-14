The San Diego Padres (32-34) and the Cleveland Guardians (31-35) will square off on Wednesday, June 14 at PETCO Park, with Michael Wacha getting the ball for the Padres and Aaron Civale taking the mound for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +135 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (6-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Civale - CLE (2-1, 2.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Guardians' game against the Padres but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to defeat the Padres with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 23 (53.5%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Padres have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Amed Rosario 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270) José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.