The Cleveland Guardians (31-35) will look to Josh Naylor, riding a 12-game hitting streak, against the San Diego Padres (32-34) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at PETCO Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael Wacha (6-2) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (2-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (6-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Civale - CLE (2-1, 2.31 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 28-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings over four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to his opponents.

Civale is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Civale will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his four appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

The Padres will hand the ball to Wacha (6-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.18 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .214 in 12 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 12 starts this season.

Wacha has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 31-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 20th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 17th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.