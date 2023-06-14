Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .241 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has had at least one RBI in 45.0% of his games this year (27 of 60), with two or more RBI four times (6.7%).
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.231
|AVG
|.253
|.313
|OBP
|.360
|.342
|SLG
|.453
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|30/14
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Wacha (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.18), 17th in WHIP (1.088), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
