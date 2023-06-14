Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .286.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 56th in slugging.
- Naylor will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last games.
- Naylor has had a hit in 35 of 58 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 18 times (31.0%).
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 58), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (44.8%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 27.6% of his games this season (16 of 58), with two or more runs six times (10.3%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.306
|AVG
|.265
|.347
|OBP
|.318
|.472
|SLG
|.449
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|26
|16/9
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.18), 17th in WHIP (1.088), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
