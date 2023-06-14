The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .279 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Carpenter enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .550.
  • Carpenter has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
  • Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter has had an RBI in four games this season (16.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.435 AVG .100
.458 OBP .200
.652 SLG .300
6 XBH 4
2 HR 2
3 RBI 5
10/2 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 38th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.
