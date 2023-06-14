The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .279 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Carpenter enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .550.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.

Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had an RBI in four games this season (16.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .435 AVG .100 .458 OBP .200 .652 SLG .300 6 XBH 4 2 HR 2 3 RBI 5 10/2 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0

