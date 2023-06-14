Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mike Zunino returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Michael Wacha and the San Diego PadresJune 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 10, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .182 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Zunino has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Zunino has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (17.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.5%).
- In nine games this year (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.169
|AVG
|.194
|.246
|OBP
|.306
|.288
|SLG
|.339
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|8
|30/6
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 20th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 17th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.