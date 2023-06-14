Mike Zunino returns to action for the Cleveland Guardians versus Michael Wacha and the San Diego PadresJune 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 10, when he went 0-for-3 against the Astros.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .182 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Zunino has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In three games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Zunino has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (17.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.5%).

In nine games this year (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .169 AVG .194 .246 OBP .306 .288 SLG .339 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 3 RBI 8 30/6 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings