Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .235 with 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks.
- In 59.4% of his 64 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 64 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In nine games this year (14.1%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 of 64 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.200
|AVG
|.265
|.264
|OBP
|.352
|.260
|SLG
|.336
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/14
|2
|SB
|8
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 20th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 17th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
