After going 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .232.
  • Torkelson has had a hit in 36 of 63 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.9% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 24 games this season (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 33
.243 AVG .223
.352 OBP .282
.374 SLG .369
10 XBH 11
2 HR 4
13 RBI 16
27/16 K/BB 34/11
1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • The Braves give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8) among pitchers who qualify.
