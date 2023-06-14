Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .232.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 36 of 63 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 games this season (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.243
|AVG
|.223
|.352
|OBP
|.282
|.374
|SLG
|.369
|10
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|16
|27/16
|K/BB
|34/11
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8) among pitchers who qualify.
