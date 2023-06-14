Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (hitting .238 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.348) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
- Kwan is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 45 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 66 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 21.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year (35 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.256
|AVG
|.259
|.376
|OBP
|.307
|.360
|SLG
|.338
|10
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|15
|22/23
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Wacha (6-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 20th, 1.088 WHIP ranks 17th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
